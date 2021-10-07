Corner lot in Aurora! 4 Large beds & 2 baths with office. Master has two walk-in closets & a fireplace. The kitchen has vaulted ceilings with loft and new flooring. New roof, UGS, large newly stained back deck, & fenced in the back yard. Detached single car garage with additional carport. Also has a nice shed with electricity. Lots of new updates inside!
4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $189,000
