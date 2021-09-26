4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $192,000

Corner lot in Aurora! 4 large beds & 2 baths with an office. Master has two walk-in closets with fireplace. The kitchen has vaulted ceiling with loft. New roof, new kitchen flooring, UGS, large back deck newly stained, fenced-in back yard with single car detached garage and additional carport. Also has shed and established landscaping. Come see this before it's gone! Nicole Broman 402-631-7310