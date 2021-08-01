4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $212,000

Stunning craftsmen home with so much to love. Large corner lot with mature trees. The covered front porch is an extension of your living space with room to entertain or relax after a long day. The large main floor provides your family room, dining room, kitchen, 2 large bedrooms with walk in closets, full bathroom and a 3 seasons porch. The basement offers 2 additional bedrooms with egress windows, newly finished bathroom and laundry room. The unfinished upper level adds ton of additional flex space for whatever you want or need. Schedule your private showing today.