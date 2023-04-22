Beautifully designed open-concept ranch located in desirable Aurora neighborhood. 4 Beds, 2 baths including master bath with double sinks. Newly built in 2019. This home features granite countertops, finished basement family room + 4th bedroom. New roof in 2023. Basement bathroom rough-in ready for 3rd bath. 2 car garage. Large backyard with underground sprinklers. Settle in & RelaxYou're Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $285,000
