Ready to live the Good Life? Opportunity abounds in this golf course property just steps away from hole #1 of the Poco Creek Golf Course and their brand new clubhouse. From the moment you walk in, you’ll be impressed with this better than new split level home. The main living space is an open-concept, entertainer’s dream with a huge granite island, gas stove, and vinyl plank flooring. Sliding glass door leads to your large deck and expansive views of the golf course. After finishing 9 holes, retire to your primary suite for a relaxing soak in your freestanding tub. The fully finished basement features a welcoming family room, 4th bedroom, full bathroom and laundry. Your extra deep 2-car garage is perfect for a workshop or extra storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $340,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's been 10 years since Jack Hoffman's memorable touchdown run at Memorial Stadium. Since then, he and his family have been on one emotional …
"I mean, if you're gonna default to using these self checkouts, you better make sure they're policed appropriately," the director of the Nebra…
A liquid holding tank was involved in the explosion at the Green Plains plant.
Dean Elliott, a captain in the police department, said GIPD has received 38 accusations of theft against Monument Advisors.
The Northwest track and field teams competed with heavy hearts Thursday.