4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $350,000

Beautiful turnkey 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on Poco Creek golf course. Nicely updated with custom built ins throughout. The main floor boasts engineered hardwood floors, granite countertops and soaring ceilings. The basement has additional entertainment space with daylight windows, the 4th bedroom and newly finished laundry room. Enjoy your summer relaxing in the screened in porch on the back deck overlooking your fully fenced backyard and the established and well maintained Aurora golf course.

