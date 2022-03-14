 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $350,000

4 Bedroom, 3 bedroom turnkey house in Aurora on Poco Creek Golf Course. 3 car garage. Custom built-ins throughout. Engineered hardwood floors, granite countertops, and soaring ceilings on the main floor. The basement has additional entertainment space with daylight windows, the 4th bedroom, and a newly finished laundry room. The screened-in porch on the back deck overlooks the golf course.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts