4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $365,000

Incredible home in an established and quiet neighborhood. So much space in this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Sprawling living rooms one with a wood fireplace and the other with a upgraded pellet fireplace with thermostat. Eat-in kitchen with a beautiful island and tons of cabinets and counter space. All three bathrooms have recently been renovated and boast onyx showers, new vanities, flooring and light fixtures. Large yard with UG sprinklers, storage shed and breathtaking sunsets. Schedule a showing to see this beautiful home in person.

