Incredible home in an established and quiet neighborhood. So much space in this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Sprawling living rooms one with a wood fireplace and the other with a upgraded pellet fireplace with thermostat. Eat-in kitchen with a beautiful island and tons of cabinets and counter space. All three bathrooms have recently been renovated and boast onyx showers, new vanities, flooring and light fixtures. Large yard with UG sprinklers, storage shed and breathtaking sunsets. Schedule a showing to see this beautiful home in person.
4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dear Annie: My husband of 19 years had an office gathering at our home in mid-August. He has been at his job for 18 years and switched departm…
Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor, and those citations are forwarded to the Hall County Attorney for possible prosecution.
- Updated
The driver of the other vehicle was also uninjured.
Grand Island police don't believe anyone was inside the two parked vehicles when they were hit.
The proposed plan will go before the Grand Island City Council on Jan. 11.
The man is a convicted felon and therefore not allowed to possess any weapons.
In order to qualify, each person had to donate at least $260 to Heartland United Way.
The majority of staff members and parents indicated they were comfortable with recommending masks, but not requiring them
Grand Island police say the case is currently considered open but not workable.
- Updated
Tawana Grover, the first Black superintendent in Nebraska, is at the helm of GIPS – one of the few minority-majority school districts in Nebraska.