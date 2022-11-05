4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $370,000

Ready to live the Good Life? Opportunity abounds in this golf course property just steps away from hole #1 of the Poco Creek Golf Course and their brand new clubhouse. From the moment you walk in, you’ll be impressed with this better than new split level home. The main living space is an open-concept, entertainer’s dream with a huge granite island, gas stove, and vinyl plank flooring. Sliding glass door leads to your large deck and expansive views of the golf course. After finishing 9 holes, retire to your primary suite for a relaxing soak in your freestanding tub. The fully finished basement features a welcoming family room, 4th bedroom, full bathroom and laundry. Your extra deep 2-car garage is perfect for a workshop or extra storage. Imagine the holidays in your new home and enjoy it for years to come. Seller is offering a $5000 credit for rate buy down or closing costs.