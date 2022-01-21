 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $540,000

4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $540,000

4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $540,000

Incredible home on a large lot in one of the best neighborhoods. Grand entry with soaring ceilings, main floor Master suite, large office, laundry room, fireplace and functional kitchen with stainless and granite. The walk out basement has three generous bedrooms, full bathroom, family room and storage. Outside is it's own little sanctuary with a large deck, covered patio, and in ground pool.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts