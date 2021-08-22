 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $165,000

Great 2 story home located on one of the tree lined streets and within a 1/2 block of the grade school. 4 bedrooms and 2 bath locations. Home offers main floor utility room and all original woodwork and floors. Nice patio area and fenced back yard. Basement with partial finish. All the Charm of an older home on Division.

