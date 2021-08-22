Great 2 story home located on one of the tree lined streets and within a 1/2 block of the grade school. 4 bedrooms and 2 bath locations. Home offers main floor utility room and all original woodwork and floors. Nice patio area and fenced back yard. Basement with partial finish. All the Charm of an older home on Division.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Northwest School District unveiled plans Friday night for an improved football field and a new fieldhouse that will serve as a practice fa…
- Updated
An NCAA investigation into Nebraska football surfaced 10 days before the season opener. At the center of that investigation are allegations of impermissible use of analysts during practices and games.
Shane Starkey, a 37-year-old Ravenna man, was arrested after allegedly recording two juvenile males in the men’s room Thursday evening at Mena…
A local parent is voicing concerns about how Grand Island Senior High is handling its emerging COVID cases.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ogallala was canceled Thursday “due to threats against the safety of the staff,” according to the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department’s Facebook page.
No officers fired a service weapon during this incident and no officers were injured.
Jeffrey D. Smith is described as being 5-feet-11, 181 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Early this week, one man told Grand Island Police he was struck by a chair leg. In another case, a man reported being assaulted with a Bud Lig…
Hopes for a nearer-to-normal school year at Grand Island Central Catholic have taken a hit as the coronavirus shockwave reaches another school.
ST. PAUL — The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoo…