4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $175,000

Move In Ready! Features 4 bedrooms 2 bath and 1 car attached garage. Updated kitchen, polished oak floors in living room and bedrooms, updated bathroom, new windows throughout, full basement ready to be finished and fenced yard. being sold in "As-Is" Conditions

