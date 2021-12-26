 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $194,900

This home has character... 4 bedroom, 2 bath in great condition! Original wood flooring that has just been refinished, large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace & charming enclosed front porch. Full basement w/ family room, large laundry area, & tons of storage. Updated windows, two-car garage & underground sprinklers.

