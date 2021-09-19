 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $199,500

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $199,500

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $199,500

Cozy beautiful house located near Lincoln Elementary School. This home features a nice spacious living room with wood flooring. Kitchen/Dining combo and living/dining combo. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 bedroom with a NC bedroom in the basement. Large family room and play area for your young children. Spacious fenced in yard and 1 car garage. This is a must see!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts