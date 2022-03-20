 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $200,000

Stately circa 1929 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fireplace; original hardwood floors under the carpet; detached oversized 1 car garage; Lennox furnace; water softener; bonus room in basement along with storage; ready for your updates; 2 blocks from city park. 1 year home warranty (mechanical).

