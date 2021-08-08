This well cared for antique home features original oak floors, 4 bedrooms 2 bath locations, 1 car detached garage, w/alley access. Inviting entry way leads to the updated main floor the includes newer plaster, insulation, some windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Established yard, privacy fence and underground sprinklers. play set and appliances(1 refrigerator), washer & dryer stay. Sold "as is"
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $200,000
