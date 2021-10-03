 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $212,000

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $212,000

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $212,000

Fabulous 1 1/2 story home in a great location. 4bdrs, 2ba, plus an office and an enclosed sunroom in the back. All new siding and gutters w/ leaf covers in 2020, all new windows with lifetime warranty in 2019, new roof in 2015, UGS system installed in 2014. Fenced in back yard with a storage shed and 1 car detached garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts