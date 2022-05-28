Easy living.. Dream home offering Quartz countertops, soft close drawers, and cabinets. Main floor with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Laundry on main floor. Unfinished basement. Fridge, Oven/Range, Dishwasher and Microwave included. HOA fee includes Trash, Yard Care (mowing, fertilizer, weed control) Snow removal. $125 per month.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ray Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in "Goodfellas" and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," has died.
Police did not recover any of the drugs they believe were used.
The confiscated crappie and bluegill will ultimately feed the injured birds of prey at the Raptor Recovery Center.
Fremont Superintendent Mark Shepard posted a statement saying Madison Everitt "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and will not recover. “This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community."
He thought she needed help because perhaps she’d fallen or gotten her foot stuck.
Dear Annie: I recently got married to the father of my youngest child, and so far, nothing is going as planned.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
The question came after the Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved the purchase of three new road graders.
Just think how our country would’ve have turned out if Americans didn’t rise to the occasion when their country needed them.
Keilan Schultz, 17, of Wymore, was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's crash. Billy O'Keefe Jr., 18, also of Wymore, was taken to Bryan Campus West in serious condition.