4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $255,000

This home has been completely updated inside! 4 good sized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 laundry rooms and additional rooms in basement that could be converted to bedrooms, 1 car attached and 1 car detached garage with fenced in backyard featuring covered deck and patio space. New lighting and fixtures, refinished wood floors and newly carpeted stairs, basement access from garage too. Plenty of space!

