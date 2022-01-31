 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $263,000

  • Updated
Spacious split-level home on a large lot in the NW area! 4 bed, 3 bath home with large living room and family room areas. Updates include new windows, new a/c and furnace (July 2021), some newer appliances & new carpet. Large fenced in yard with UGS and 1-car detached garage with room to build. Oversized attached two-car garage with access to the main floor and garden level mudroom.

