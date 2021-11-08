4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $265,000

This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts "modern farmhouse" all while being conveniently located within a quiet neighborhood in GI. The main floor features an open concept dining/kitchen/living area with lots of room for entertaining or hosting large family gatherings. Privately located on the second floor is the notably large master suite complete with a separate sitting area, large en suite, and walk in closet. A sliding door opens to a private deck that overlooks the incredible fenced in back yard. Along with the well manicured lawn and landscaped perimeter, the private yard is also home to a separate gardening shed with attached chicken coop. The covered patio is also perfect for those looking to entertain outdoors. This home will not last long! Give us a call to schedule your private showing today!