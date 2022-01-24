 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $268,000

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $268,000

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $268,000

Spacious split-level home on a large lot in the NW area! 4 bed, 3 bath home with large living room and family room areas. Updates include new windows, new a/c and furnace (July 2021), some newer appliances & new carpet. Large fenced in yard with UGS and 1-car detached garage with room to build. Oversized attached two-car garage with access to the main floor and garden level mudroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts