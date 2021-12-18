fabulous new construction home! 4 beds/3 bath master bedroom has large walk in closet and 3/4 bathroom. Nice patio off kitchen for grilling and entertaining, granite countertops, beautiful kitchen cabinets and woodwork, all kitchen appliances including gas stove, large main floor laundry, plus a full finished basement. Dont miss out on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island police know the suspects have traveled a wide area, and have ties between Matamala Contreras and Florida, Colorado and California.
The store will employ 25-30 partners, or employees, and will include a drive-through.
Tired of hearing his neighbors arguing, a Grand Island man allegedly confronted them Tuesday afternoon with a machete.
- Updated
Downed power lines left some Southern Public Power customers without power east of Doniphan in areas including Giltner, Stockham, Hansen and Phillips, as well as some rural areas
Through the course of the conversation, the suspect threatened to kill the Grand Island woman and her family.
- Updated
The proposed plan will go before the Grand Island City Council on Jan. 11.
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I have no excuse. No reason for what happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could to do to take it back.”
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
- Updated
The system takes the washwater Hornady uses to clean the cases and bullets produced in Grand Island and chemically treats it to precipitate any metals.
- Updated
We knit together the best video from Nebraska submitted by our readers to give you a new perspective of what the day was like across the state.