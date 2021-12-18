 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $269,900

fabulous new construction home! 4 beds/3 bath master bedroom has large walk in closet and 3/4 bathroom. Nice patio off kitchen for grilling and entertaining, granite countertops, beautiful kitchen cabinets and woodwork, all kitchen appliances including gas stove, large main floor laundry, plus a full finished basement. Dont miss out on this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts