4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $285,000

Lovely 4+1bd, 3ba home in NW GI. Three bdrs on the main floor including a spacious master with master bath and large walk-in closet. Large bdr in the basement with a nice full bath and a separate laundry room. NC bdr was added to the basement for a potential 5th bdr. Very nice fenced in backyard with UGS, a nice storage shed and a fabulous playground area which will stay with the home.