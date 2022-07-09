New Construction! 4 Bed 3 bath. Main floor has master bedroom/bath with WIC, second bedroom, full bath and large laundry room. The full finished basement has additional two bedrooms one with WIC and third full bath. Nice patio off kitchen for entertaining, Beautiful blue kitchen backsplash with granite countertops, and modern grey/brown trim. All kitchen appliances are included. Large pantry!
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $295,000
