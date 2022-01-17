 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $314,900

Happiness overload will be the feeling you get with this completely remodeled home! Brand new kitchen with "new" everything. Furn/Air 2 yrs old, H20 one yr old, newer egress windows in bsmt (2) electric fireplaces, new concrete patio & gutters with leaf guards, new flooring throughout. All (3) baths completely remodeled. Roof 3 yrs old. Big covered front porch! Heated/Cooled 28x25 gar. NICE!

