Better than new! Beautifully built ranch home on cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 2 car attached garage. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large mudroom/laundry area with a utility sink. Fully finished basement boasts large family room, 4th bedroom, office area, and storage. Back deck, patio, shed, and UGS also included.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $335,000
