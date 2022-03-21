 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $338,000

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $338,000

Well cared for ranch w/ 3 main floor bedrooms and 1 possible non conforming bedroom in basement. Formal dining room, vaulted ceilings in living room w/ gas fireplace. Large kitchen w/ pantry. Finished basement includes kitchenette, bath, family room, large bedroom and shop area. UGS, large deck, and patio area. 3 car attached garage (2 wide w/ tandem).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts