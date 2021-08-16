4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $345,000

So much SPACE!!!! This turnkey ranch style home sits on 1/2 an acre lot with a large 3 car garage, and over 3000 square ft of living space. Large vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and kitchen, large master bedroom with ensuite, additional bathroom and 2 more bedrooms. Main floor laundry and drop zone right off the insulated and heated garage. Kitchen has been remodeled with quartz countertops, porcelain backsplash, stainless steel appliances and new LVP flooring. The basement has the fourth bedroom and bonus room, all new carpet and durable epoxy floors. Newer roof, A/C unit, sump pumps, pressure tank and custom designed egress window cover. All this on the very edge of city limits!!! Schedule your showing today before it's gone.