So much SPACE!!!! This turnkey ranch style home sits on 1/2 an acre lot with a large 3 car garage, and over 3000 square ft of living space. Large vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and kitchen, large master bedroom with ensuite, additional bathroom and 2 more bedrooms. Main floor laundry and drop zone right off the insulated and heated garage. Kitchen has been remodeled with quartz countertops, porcelain backsplash, stainless steel appliances and new LVP flooring. The basement has the fourth bedroom and bonus room, all new carpet and durable epoxy floors. Newer roof, A/C unit, sump pumps, pressure tank and custom designed egress window cover. All this on the very edge of city limits!!! Schedule your showing today before it's gone.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ST. PAUL — The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoo…
- Updated
As Grand Island Public School’s 2021-22 school year begins, the challenges and potential dangers brought about by the coronavirus pandemic con…
Grand Island Police arrested Bryan Reimers of Grand Island in a backyard Friday evening after Reimers allegedly tried to elude police at a hig…
- Updated
The regular-session Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday was anything but, coming off a recent decision to require …
Watch Now: ‘Chaos’ — Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down school board meeting in Wisconsin town
“Grow up and get a pair!” a man shouted at the board after being reprimanded for his comment; he was met with shouts of support. Later, a man grabbed a microphone and yelled: “We are going to take over this board right now!”
During the last five years, a 50-year-old Grand Island man reportedly sent an undetermined amount of money to a person he believed to be a woman.
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
- Updated
Dozens of shots were fired in a standoff early Wednesday in Juniata that left a 35-year-old man dead and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper with …
Alexa Sheeder died from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett.
Following a highly charged public forum Thursday, primarily surrounding the Grand Island Public Schools updated mask policy, the GIPS Board of…