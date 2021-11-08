 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $350,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $350,000

Beautifully maintained 4 bed 3 bath home on Cul-de-Sac lot. If you enjoy outdoor living and entertaining, this is your dream home! Home features big kitchen with island and granite countertops and large dining room, master bedroom with updated master bath. Backyard features attached deck and deck in the shade by the pool. Pool stays and includes a salt water system.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts