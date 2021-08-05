4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $360,000

Dont miss out on this BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION next to Indianhead Golf Course! 2 story layout with 1900 square feet! 4 bed 3 bath plus study/den, Granite countertops in kitchen, Onyx counter tops in bathrooms, luxury vinyl planking, cathedral ceilings, 3 car garage, stone accents on exterior of home. Sod/seed & sprinklers are included. Construction to be completed in Aug/Sep 2021.