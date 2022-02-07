4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $364,900

Room for everyoneinside and out!! This Brentwood 2-story home has a beautifully updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops. It features a large formal living area as well as a cozy family room w fireplace. Four bedrooms upstairs and two full, updated baths. Basement space with newly finished family room. The backyard opens to Sothman Parkand you don't have to mow it!!