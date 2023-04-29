Nicely finished ranch in Summerfield Estates. Home offers 3 main level bedrooms, nice layout, and updates throughout. Large vinyl fenced in yard with large shed. Basement recently remodeled and offers an office and workout room/non conforming 5th bedrooms depending on your needs. Well kept home!
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $429,000
