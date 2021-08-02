 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $465,000

Newly remodeled. Beautiful all brick home that sits on close to an acre of land. Wonderfully constructed by Todd Enck, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home offers a 3 car tandem garage, concrete deck and patio, main floor laundry new vinyl plank thoughout main level, and so much more! Come see for yourself!

