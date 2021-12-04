 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $494,500

If quality is important, look no further! This custom built home has it all! You'll love the stone fireplace, gorgeous woodwork, solid doors, barn doors, built-in dresser in mstr closet, lg walk-in shower, Lennox furn/air w/ air exchange, granite countertops, soft close drawers/cabinets, abundant cabinets & sink in laundry rm, heated gar, vinyl fenced yd, 2x6 construction & built-in vault in bsmt

