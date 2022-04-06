SO Much Space!! Beautiful main floor living room w gas fireplace and 10' ceilings. Formal dining room. Maple cabinets w granite counter tops. Main floor bedroom w ensuite. Huge laundry room. Two decks. Upstairs features a second bedroom w ensuite; and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. There is a movie/game room upstairs, an office area, half bath and large family room. Two HVAC units.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dear Annie: My oldest sister has five grown children. Four live out of town, and one lives with his mother.
When Grand Island police officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed.
The man, the victim and a third man were together when the assault occurred.
Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually b…
Prairie Commons, which is owned by Chief, also will get a hotel and an apartment complex.
The two long-time friends were in the jewelry business before deciding to open up their first boutique in 2019.
Police say users sometimes crush the pills and then smoke or snort the substance.
The vehicle accelerated through a Grand Island parking lot before crashing.
The woman told police she left the children home while she went to work, and she believed the fire started in the kitchen where a candle caught some nearby papers on fire, officials said.
Isaac Traudt