SO Much Space!! Beautiful main floor living room w gas fireplace and 10' ceilings. Formal dining room. Maple cabinets w granite counter tops. Main floor bedroom w ensuite. Huge laundry room. Two decks. Upstairs features a second bedroom w ensuite; and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. There is a movie/game room upstairs, an office area, half bath and large family room. Two HVAC units.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The illness is believed to be the equine herpes neurological virus because of some of the symptoms that the horses have shown.
The woman died from her injuries at the scene,
Following the first impact, the vehicle careened into a utility pole, hitting the driver’s side rear.
Kathleen Jourdan, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She said she acted in self-defense after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.
Groundwork could start this fall with a 12- to 16-month construction period to follow. Construction would cost roughly $15 million.
Sometimes the zaniest ideas turn into the most incredible experiences.
The project is slated for completion in November.
Tanner Farrell, 18, "was a great leader and set a good example on both sports teams he was involved with at Ralston High School," a district spokesman said.
Jerry Nietfeld loves to be around the bingo players and adds humor to the game.
The win gave Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (28-1) its third state title in four years after having captured D-1 championships in 2019 and 2021.