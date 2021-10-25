 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $659,900

  • Updated
One-of-a Kind 13.69-acre setting! Stately 2-story, 2042 sf. Custom home; grand entry; formal Living Room & Dining Room; Family room with Fireplace; large eat-in kitchen with informal dining area; 4 bedroom; 4 baths; MF laundry; full basement. Horse barn & wood fencing!

