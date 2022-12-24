 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $749,900

Stunning New Construction in Ponderosa Estates with a beautiful view of lake. Open living with large master suite including massive walk-in closet and access to laundry room. Finished basement 2 bedrooms, bathroom and large family room with wet bar. Attached 3 car garage is big enough to hold all three cars and more!

