MUST SEE this updated home on 1.88 acres, 4 bed/3 baths. Open concept living/dining/kitchen area with fireplace, custom main suite remodeled in 2022 that includes large walk-in closet & on suite, 3 car attached garage, large patio area with gas fire-pit, heated in-ground pool w/slide, privacy fence, shed, 50 x 50 shop with 2 bonus rooms, bath & laundry. Luxor FX exterior lighting.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $850,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I promised (the owner) I’d tell everyone about my experience until I myself need a headstone,” Michelle Tatro said of an interaction with the…
Seventeen people showed up at Wednesday afternoon's Community Redevelopment Authority meeting, opposed to the closing of Grand Island's JoAnn store.
A 6-year-old Grand Island boy was seriously injured in an April 2 accident near Shady Bend Road and Shady Bend Lane.
On Tuesday, the theater received an eviction notice asking it to vacate the premises within three days. The theater continued to operate Frid…
The alleged incident involved multiple UNK students and a female faculty member.