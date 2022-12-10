 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $895,000

  • Updated
MUST SEE this updated home on 1.88 acres, 4 bed/3 baths. Open concept living/dining/kitchen area with fireplace, custom main suite remodeled in 2022 that includes large walk-in closet & on suite, 3 car attached garage, large patio area with gas fire-pit, heated in-ground pool w/slide, privacy fence, shed, 50 x 50 shop with 2 bonus rooms, bath & laundry. Luxor FX exterior lighting.

