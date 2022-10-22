 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $950,000

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $950,000

MUST SEE this updated home on 1.88 acres, 4 bed/3 baths. Open concept living/dining/kitchen area with fireplace, custom main suite remodeled in 2022 that includes large walk-in closet & on suite, 3 car attached garage, large patio area with gas fire-pit, heated in-ground pool w/slide, privacy fence, shed, 50 x 50 shop with 2 bonus rooms, bath & laundry. Luxor FX exterior lighting.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts