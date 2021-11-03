Fabulous! All brick! 14.3 acres. Main floor master w/full bath. 25' ceiling in main floor great room. Gas fireplace. Lilienthal cabinets. Pella windows. Jack + Jill bedrooms upstairs plus a bedroom w/ensuite. Bonus Room + Toy room over garage. Family room in basement. Wet bar. Workout room and N/C Bedroom. Underground dog fence. Don't miss the "hidden" room behind the bookcase!!
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $999,999
The alleged crimes took place between July 4 and this week.
Mark McKee died at the age of 64 of early onset frontal temporal dementia with ALS variant, a rare, hereditary form of dementia that also killed his mother, brother and sister.
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
Nothing was taken, but at least two doors and some ceiling tiles were damaged.
He was found guilty of attmepted possession of a controlled substance and resistig arrest, first-offense, both misdemeanors.
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
Efforts to make high school girls wrestling its own entity in Nebraska started about four years ago.
OMAHA — Grand Island relied on a sturdy passing game and created four takeaways to knock off Omaha Creighton Prep 30-28 in first-round play of…
Here are the top hitters, pitchers and fielders who stood out on area diamonds throughout the past fall season.
An offcer detected the smell of alcohol coming from the woman, according to GIPD.