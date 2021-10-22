Fabulous! All brick! 14.3 acres. Main floor master w/full bath. 25' ceiling in main floor great room. Gas fireplace. Lilienthal cabinets. Pella windows. Jack+Jill bedrooms upstairs plus a bedroom w/ensuite. Bonus Room + Toy room over garage. Family room in basement. Wet bar. Workout room and N/C Bedroom. Underground dog fence. Don't miss the "hidden" room behind the bookcase!!
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $999,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wine, Beer, and Spirits is an actual, full-service bar where customers can sit down and have a drink, or drink while they shop.
HCHA Director of Asset Management Julie Liske confirmed there have been difficulties getting tenants into the towers, particularly Centennial, which has 124 apartments.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in the “Stories of Honor” series, which highlights area veterans, their service and accomplishments.
- Updated
Mitchell, who was arrested at 207 N. Pine St., was identified as one of the men in video footage capturing the incident.
The project, which was brought to the Grand Island community for input in November, is being reviewed by the Federal Highway Administration.
The man was traveling from the south end of the crossing to the north when he died.
Grand Island native Sarah Cain, who went on to great success at the University of Michigan, is glad she became a gymnast.
Lynne Werner’s path to becoming a bank president is not a normal one, and was never expected.
The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the two semi-truck drivers killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Tuesday as men from Arizona and Iowa.
- Updated
Grand Island Police initially concluded that the speed of the motorcycle may have been a major contributing factor in the accident.