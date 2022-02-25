 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Phillips - $598,000

Overlook 11 acres of greenspace! You will get the country feel in this 4 BD, 3 BTH home that sits on 1.15 acre. Open concept lvg/din/kitch. Covered DK off the dining area. Primary BD has a lg wlk-in closet and bath along w/ a private deck overlooking the back patio area and greenspace. Walkout bsmnt has huge FML room, bar, 2 BD, playrm/storage. This is a must see, well cared stately home.

