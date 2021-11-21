5 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $325,000

This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1,680 sq ft home on almost an acre. Home has been gutted to the studs and includes new wiring, drywall, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms, water heaters, roof. New furnace and air for both floors. The main floor has open floor plan with kitchen and living room. French doors open from the kitchen to a covered back deck. Stainless steel appliances included. Main floor has bedroom and laundry. Four bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Large basement family room with built in bench and exposed brick walls for a unique atmosphere. Includes 2 car garage coming soon!