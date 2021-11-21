This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1,680 sq ft home on almost an acre. Home has been gutted to the studs and includes new wiring, drywall, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms, water heaters, roof. New furnace and air for both floors. The main floor has open floor plan with kitchen and living room. French doors open from the kitchen to a covered back deck. Stainless steel appliances included. Main floor has bedroom and laundry. Four bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Large basement family room with built in bench and exposed brick walls for a unique atmosphere. Includes 2 car garage coming soon!
5 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Scott Frost always takes the podium last. Once he took his spot at the microphone, it got fairly interesting right off the jump.
Wyatt, who turned 17 on Oct. 19, plays football at Northwest. In the summers, he plays Legion baseball with Doniphan. He’s also an enthusiastic trapshooter and fisherman.
After he is released from prison Cervantes will be placed on 18 months of post-release supervision.
- Updated
The mother of a second-grade boy in Kade Reiman's class said her son could talk with Reiman about anything. "He had a really big impact on his students." Reiman also coached high school football in Palmyra.
The alleged crime occurred between Oct. 25 and Friday.
- Updated
According to a school official, under “secure mode” the school doors are locked, but inside things are business as usual.
- Updated
No major injuries were reported. Two of the girls were 12 and the other one was 13.
White Lotus Group of Omaha is pursuing federal and state tax credits to renovate the Anderson and Pershing buildings of the former Veterans Home Campus, now called Liberty Campus, to serve as affordable housing.
According to the court records, the victim underwent emergency surgery to treat multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds.
Grand Island police say the school district did the right thing in taking extra precautions.