5 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $349,900

Spacious open floor plan in McBride subdivision. This low maintenance home has steel siding, metal stud exterior construction, newer roof, and UG sprinklers. Main floor living space has vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, extra wide hallway, laundry room with sink, 3 bedrooms, full bathroom and a newly renovated master ensuite. The basement has another full bathroom, two large bedrooms, wet bar and tons of space to entertain. The large deck off the dining room and cement patio outside the basement walkout create additional space to enjoy this incredible neighborhood and mature landscape.