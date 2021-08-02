This home will leave you speechless even before you open the front door! Grand living at its finest with Coral tile throughout main living area with wood flooring in dining room . Immaculate cedar beams, ceiling, and woodwork in home. Stainless steel appliances with granite center island and new updated quartz kitchen countertop. Radiant heat on all three levels.
5 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $774,000
