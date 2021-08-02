 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $774,000

5 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $774,000

5 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $774,000

This home will leave you speechless even before you open the front door! Grand living at its finest with Coral tile throughout main living area with wood flooring in dining room . Immaculate cedar beams, ceiling, and woodwork in home. Stainless steel appliances with granite center island and new updated quartz kitchen countertop. Radiant heat on all three levels.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts