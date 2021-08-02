 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $774,000

This home will leave you speechless even before you open the front door! Grand living at its finest with Coral tile throughout main living area w/ wood flooring in dining room Immaculate cedar beams, ceiling, & woodwork in home. Stainless steel appliances w/ granite center island & new updated quartz kitchen countertop. Radiant heat on all three levels. New Fully Finished 54 x 42 Morton Building.

