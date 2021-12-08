GORGEOUS 2 story in Summerfield! Orig const/exterior-2016, entire interior just recently completed! 4 large bdrs on upper level including a huge master w/ Lg master bath & walk-in closet, a separate lndry room and a fantastic bonus room w/ pvt stair access to main level. Basement includes a bar, large bdr w/ pvt bath & walk-in closet, + 2 bonus rms & 1/2 bath. Beautiful open kitchen! A MUST SEE!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $1,125,000
Here are my 2021 High School All-State Football teams. I take great pride publishing these each season and I do realize there are more than 11…
A 40-year-old female allegedly was stabbed at her front door by an unknown assailant.
No. 10 Nebraska will play Illinois in a Sweet 16 matchup at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. If the Huskers win, they'll play the winner of Texas-Washington at 9 p.m. Saturday.
During a search of the man's personal items, police say a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were located.
Grand Island police don't believe anyone was inside the two parked vehicles when they were hit.
The man is a convicted felon and therefore not allowed to possess any weapons.
Dear Annie: My husband of 19 years had an office gathering at our home in mid-August. He has been at his job for 18 years and switched departm…
The greatest obstacle facing SkateGI members – and area roller skaters in general – has been finding a place to skate.
In addition to setting her leg on fire, Cervantes stabbed her in the leg with a knife and punched her in the face.
Grand Island police estimate damage to the Derksen Portable Building at $1,500 or more.